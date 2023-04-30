Breaking News
Galwan hero’s wife becomes Army officer

Updated on: 30 April,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The officials said Lt Rekha Singh has been posted at a frontline unit in eastern Ladakh. Her husband, Naik Singh was from the Army Medical Corps, and he was later attached to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment

Rekha Singh being commissioned at the Officers Training Academy. Pic/PTI

Lt Rekha Singh, the wife of Naik Deepak Singh who was killed in Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops in June 2020, was on Saturday commissioned into the Army as an officer and has been posted to a frontline unit in eastern Ladakh, officials said. Rekha, 29, has been deployed with the Army Ordnance Corps after she completed her training at the Chennai-based Officers Training Academy (OTA).


The officials said Lt Rekha Singh has been posted at a frontline unit in eastern Ladakh. Her husband, Naik Singh was from the Army Medical Corps, and he was later attached to the 16th Battalion of Bihar Regiment.



Naik Singh was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra in 2021 for showing indomitable courage in rendering medical support to the injured soldiers during the clashes. 


new delhi national news ladakh chennai india India news

