Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Israeli envoy Naor Gilon relishes Maharashtrian cuisine

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Naor Gilon, the Israeli ambassador to India, celebrated the festive spirit by exploring Maharashtrian cuisine at Maharashtra House in New Delhi, stated an ANI report. He indulged in a delightful culinary journey, savouring an array of traditional Maharashtrian dishes, including Lord Ganesha's favourite, "Modak," and the beloved street food, "Vada Pav".

Sharing his culinary adventure on X (formerly Twitter), Gilon posted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Embracing the festive spirit of #GaneshChaturthi, we embarked on a delightful exploration of Maharashtrian cuisine and also tried the divine #Modak, #Ganesh's favourite. Can you guess where our food journey heads next?"

During his visit, Ambassador Gilon tasted a variety of renowned local Maharashtrian delicacies, such as Sol Kadhi, Vadapav, Sabudana Vada, Zhunki, Dal Palak with Bhakar, Shrikhand, and Puran Poli. Notably, he relished the Modak, a sweet treat considered dear to Lord Ganesha, the report mentioned.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is marked with great enthusiasm and devotion, with thousands of devotees flocking to temples and pandals to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. The ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities began today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the nation on Ganesh Chaturthi, posting on X, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to the countrymen! Ganpati Bappa Morya!" He expressed his warm wishes to everyone celebrating this joyous occasion.

Furthermore, PM Modi took to X again to send his regards, saying, "Greetings to my family members across the country on Ganesh Chaturthi. May this holy festival associated with the worship of Vighnaharta-Vinayak bring good luck, success, and prosperity to the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

The celebrations kicked off with a morning "Aarti" at Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, a revered place of worship for Lord Ganesha. Devotees gathered in large numbers to seek blessings from 'Bappa' at the Vinaynagar temple in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a pandal resembling Bharat's successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, has been erected for public display.

Many prominent Ganesh Utsav committees in Kolkata have constructed grand pandals with unique themes. Notably, a pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-3 has been set up at Kali Bari. Additionally, another pandal centred around Ayodhya's Ram Temple has been created by the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust in Pune, Maharashtra.