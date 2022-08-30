Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: CJI U U Lalit refers case to 3 judge bench

Updated on: 30 August,2022 04:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
The three-judge bench will comprise Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh which will start hearing the matter some time from now

ADGP Alok Kumar along with other police personnel inspects the Idgah Maidan, in Hubballi. Pic/PTI


Chief Justice of India U U Lalit Tuesday constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.


The three-judge bench will comprise Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh which will start hearing the matter some time from now.

The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.


"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI, " the two-judge bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

