Updated on: 27 October,2024 01:21 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

Representation pic

Gang rape video goes viral, 3 held
Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha’s Naygarh district on Saturday.


The incident happened on October 20 evening when the woman and her fiance were returning from the Fategarh Ram Temple, they said. 


A group of men allegedly intercepted them near the Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them to the nearby jungle. 


The accused persons also filmed the horror and uploaded a video of it on social media. The video has since gone viral, it said.

“The police have arrested three persons,” said police.

odisha sexual crime Crime News national news bhubaneswar

