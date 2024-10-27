Gang rape video goes viral, 3 held

The incident happened on October 20 evening when the woman and her fiance were returning from the Fategarh Ram Temple, they said.

Representation pic

Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha’s Naygarh district on Saturday.

A group of men allegedly intercepted them near the Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them to the nearby jungle.

The accused persons also filmed the horror and uploaded a video of it on social media. The video has since gone viral, it said.

“The police have arrested three persons,” said police.

