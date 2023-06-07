Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by an unknown person outside a Lucknow court on Wednesday, reports said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, aide of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow civil court x 00:00

Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead by an unknown person outside a Lucknow court on Wednesday, reports said. The incident occurred inside the court house, where the unidentified man opened fire, killing Sanjeev Jeeva and also injuring a young girl.

Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was a co-accused in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow DCP told reporters that a person opened fire in UP's Lucknow Civil Court. “The injured has been sent to Trauma Centre. We do not have any detail as of now.”

Jeeva, who himself was a dreaded shooter, was brought to Lucknow court for a hearing in a criminal case. He was booked in several other criminal cases.

#WATCH | A person opened fire in UP's Lucknow Civil Court. The injured has been sent to Trauma Centre. We do not have any detail as of now: Lucknow DCP pic.twitter.com/dklwDe14Dj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2023

A police constable was also injured in the attack and has been sent to Lucknow Civil Hospital for treatment.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites. However, the veracity of the videos could not be ascertained independently.

More details are awaited.