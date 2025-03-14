Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > Ganja worth Rs 62 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi bound truck driver held

Ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi-bound truck; driver held

Updated on: 14 March,2025 11:03 PM IST  |  Morena
PTI |

Top

The vehicle coming from Maharashtra was intercepted near Savitapur located under the Civil Lines police station area of Morena late Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said

Ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi-bound truck; driver held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi-bound truck; driver held
x
00:00

At least 30 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore was seized from a Delhi-bound truck in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, and its driver was arrested, police said on Friday.


The vehicle coming from Maharashtra was intercepted near Savitapur located under the Civil Lines police station area of Morena late Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.


"The police had received a tip-off that a huge consignment of ganja was being transported secretly in a truck from Nashik (in Maharashtra) that was going to the national capital," he said.


The contraband was concealed under sacks of fodder and being smuggled to Delhi, he added.

"The seized contraband was worth Rs 6.2 crore," he said, adding that the truck carried a Chhattisgarh registration number.

"Truck driver Samu Yadav, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was detained and later placed under arrest on Friday. He is being interrogated to collect information about the modus operandi," Saurabh said.

The accused was not cooperating in the interrogation. In the morning, he said that he was bringing the consignment from Odisha, but after intense grilling, he told the investigators that the banned drug was being transported from Nashik, the SP said.

"The accused has been giving different statements since last night. So, we have formed a special team to quizz him as we suspect that some powerful people were involved in this inter-state drug smuggling racket," he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhya pradesh delhi India news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK