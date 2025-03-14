Ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore seized in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi-bound truck; driver held

The vehicle coming from Maharashtra was intercepted near Savitapur located under the Civil Lines police station area of Morena late Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said

At least 30 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore was seized from a Delhi-bound truck in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, and its driver was arrested, police said on Friday.

The vehicle coming from Maharashtra was intercepted near Savitapur located under the Civil Lines police station area of Morena late Thursday night, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.

"The police had received a tip-off that a huge consignment of ganja was being transported secretly in a truck from Nashik (in Maharashtra) that was going to the national capital," he said.

The contraband was concealed under sacks of fodder and being smuggled to Delhi, he added.

"The seized contraband was worth Rs 6.2 crore," he said, adding that the truck carried a Chhattisgarh registration number.

"Truck driver Samu Yadav, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, was detained and later placed under arrest on Friday. He is being interrogated to collect information about the modus operandi," Saurabh said.

The accused was not cooperating in the interrogation. In the morning, he said that he was bringing the consignment from Odisha, but after intense grilling, he told the investigators that the banned drug was being transported from Nashik, the SP said.

"The accused has been giving different statements since last night. So, we have formed a special team to quizz him as we suspect that some powerful people were involved in this inter-state drug smuggling racket," he added.

