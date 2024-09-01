Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Ganjam hooch tragedy toll rises to four

Ganjam hooch tragedy toll rises to four

Updated on: 01 September,2024 08:53 PM IST  |  Berhampur (Odisha)
PTI |

Top

The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to four as a 60-year-old man who was under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital here after consuming spurious liquor died on Sunday, police said.

Ganjam hooch tragedy toll rises to four

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Ganjam hooch tragedy toll rises to four
x
00:00

The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to four as a 60-year-old man who was under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital here after consuming spurious liquor died on Sunday, police said.


The deceased was identified as Baya Sethi of Karabalua village near Chikiti, said SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi.



On Saturday, Lakshman Behera admitted to MKCG Medical College Hospital had died during treatment. Two other deceased persons were Juru Behera and Loknath Behera.


At least 15 people from Jenapur and Karabalua area were admitted to the medical college and hospital on August 19, after they consumed the suspected spurious liquor from a vendor, who allegedly sold the country-made liquor at Maundapur village.

Police and excise personnel have carried out a crackdown on the illegal liquor manufacturing units in the area. Huge quantities of liquor have been destroyed and seized during the raids. The raids would be intensified further, said the SP.

Police and excise personnel have arrested at least 16 people in connection with the hooch tragedy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI odisha bhubaneswar India news national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK