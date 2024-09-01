The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to four as a 60-year-old man who was under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital here after consuming spurious liquor died on Sunday, police said.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Ganjam hooch tragedy toll rises to four x 00:00

The toll in the Ganjam hooch tragedy rose to four as a 60-year-old man who was under treatment at MKCG Medical College Hospital here after consuming spurious liquor died on Sunday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Baya Sethi of Karabalua village near Chikiti, said SP (Berhampur) Sarthak Sarangi.

On Saturday, Lakshman Behera admitted to MKCG Medical College Hospital had died during treatment. Two other deceased persons were Juru Behera and Loknath Behera.

At least 15 people from Jenapur and Karabalua area were admitted to the medical college and hospital on August 19, after they consumed the suspected spurious liquor from a vendor, who allegedly sold the country-made liquor at Maundapur village.

Police and excise personnel have carried out a crackdown on the illegal liquor manufacturing units in the area. Huge quantities of liquor have been destroyed and seized during the raids. The raids would be intensified further, said the SP.

Police and excise personnel have arrested at least 16 people in connection with the hooch tragedy.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever