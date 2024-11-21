Breaking News
Gautam Adani bribery, fraud case: Tamil Nadu has nothing to do with Adani's firm, says Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Updated on: 21 November,2024 05:59 PM IST  |  Karur (Tamil Nadu)
PTI |

Top

TN Minister V Senthil Balaji said he noticed references to states including Tamil Nadu in some news reports, social media posts regarding industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been charged in the US regarding solar power contracts

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. File Pic

Gautam Adani bribery, fraud case: Tamil Nadu has nothing to do with Adani's firm, says Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji
Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday asserted that Tamil Nadu government run electricity corporation has no commercial relationship with Gautam Adani's company and that the state has an understanding to buy power only from a Central government firm.


The minister, speaking to reporters here, said he noticed references to states including Tamil Nadu in some news reports and social media posts regarding industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been charged in the US regarding solar power contracts.


"I would like to first clarify that as regards TANGEDCO (TN Generation and Districution Corporation), there has been no kind of commercial relationship with Adani's company during the past three years (after the DMK assumed power in May 2021)," he said.


Taking into account the electricity requirements of the state, Tamil Nadu inked a pact for procurement of 1,500 MW, with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited, a Central government company, at a very competitive price of Rs 2.61 (per unit), he said adding "there is no direct contact with Adani firm." The industrialist has been charged by prosecutors in the US for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Gautam Adani tamil nadu dmk india India news national news

