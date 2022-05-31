Breaking News
Maharashtra: Meet to debate Hanuman's birthplace controversy deferred as sadhus clash
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Mumbai civic body draws ward reservation lottery for upcoming polls; 118 seats for women
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Bodies of all 22 victims of Nepal plane crash brought to Kathmandu for post-mortem
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > News > India News > Article > GDP grows 4.1 per cent in January-March quarter; 8.7 per cent in FY22

GDP grows 4.1 per cent in January-March quarter; 8.7 per cent in FY22

Updated on: 31 May,2022 05:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22

GDP grows 4.1 per cent in January-March quarter; 8.7 per cent in FY22

Representative image. Pic/iStock


India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, official data showed.

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).




As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21. The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

indian economy bharatiya janata party national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK