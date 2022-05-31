GDP grows 4.1 per cent in January-March quarter; 8.7 per cent in FY22

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22

Representative image. Pic/iStock

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent, official data showed.

However, growth in the January-March period was slower than the 5.4 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2021-22. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 2.5 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the Indian economy expanded by 8.7 per cent in 2021-22 against a 6.6 per cent contraction in 2020-21. The NSO, in its second advance estimate, had projected GDP growth during 2021-22 at 8.9 per cent China had registered an economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.

