The F404-IN20 engine is a tailored design for India's single-engine fighter programme

Indian Air Force’s Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets. Pic/X@IAF_MCC

Listen to this article GE Aerospace delivers first engine for Tejas x 00:00

American defence major GE Aerospace on Wednesday said it delivered the first of 99 F-404 aircraft engines to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas light combat jet programme. State-run HAL is procuring the engines to power the Mk-1A variant of the Tejas fighter jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF. The deliveries were to begin in March last year. The start of supply of the F404-IN20 engines by the US aircraft defence major is expected to help the HAL start delivery of the jets to the IAF.

GE Aerospace’s F404 family is known to be one of the most effective aircraft engines. The F404-IN20 engine is a tailored design for India's single-engine fighter programme.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever