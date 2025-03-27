Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > GE Aerospace delivers first engine for Tejas

GE Aerospace delivers first engine for Tejas

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The F404-IN20 engine is a tailored design for India's single-engine fighter programme

GE Aerospace delivers first engine for Tejas

Indian Air Force’s Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets. Pic/X@IAF_MCC

Listen to this article
GE Aerospace delivers first engine for Tejas
x
00:00

American defence major GE Aerospace on Wednesday said it delivered the first of 99 F-404 aircraft engines to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas light combat jet programme. State-run HAL is procuring the engines to power the Mk-1A variant of the Tejas fighter jets.


In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF. The deliveries were to begin in March last year. The start of supply of the F404-IN20 engines by the US aircraft defence major is expected to help the HAL start delivery of the jets to the IAF. 


GE Aerospace’s F404 family is known to be one of the most effective aircraft engines. The F404-IN20 engine is a tailored design for India's single-engine fighter programme.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK