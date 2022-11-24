×
German Shepherd attacks college student in Gurugram; owner booked

Updated on: 24 November,2022 04:29 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Complainant Preeti Bhati said she was distributing invitation cards for a friend's wedding in her locality in Narsinghpur village when the dog, owned by one of her neighbours, came running out of the house and bit her - once on the mouth and thrice on her left hand

German Shepherd attacks college student in Gurugram; owner booked

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A college student suffered injuries on her mouth and hand as a German Shepherd attacked her here, police said on Thursday.


Complainant Preeti Bhati said she was distributing invitation cards for a friend's wedding in her locality in Narsinghpur village when the dog, owned by one of her neighbours, came running out of the house and bit her - once on the mouth and thrice on her left hand.



Bhati, a third year BA student, said her mother rescued her and rushed her to hospital, and after discharge, she filed a police complaint against the dog owner.


"Kailash, the dog owner, did not even come out of the house for help. It was my mother who came running and rescued me," Bhati said in her complaint.

She said the dog had earlier bitten her father, too.

Officials at Sector 37 police station here said Kailash was booked under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday.

"We are investigating the matter. The student is out of danger. An FIR has been registered and action will be taken according to law," SHO Sunita said.

