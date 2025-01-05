PM assures that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders during a public meeting, in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Get rid of AAP-da, give BJP a chance: PM Modi in Delhi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Delhi's AAP government of wasting a decade fighting with the Centre and urged its people to give the BJP an opportunity to turn the national capital into a city of the future. The PM also assured that no public welfare scheme would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power but the party's government would weed out the corruption in their implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in the Rohini area, Modi dubbed the AAP government a “disaster” that had struck Delhi and asserted the BJP would usher in change.

“Only when this 'AAP-da(disaster)' is gotten rid of in Delhi, the double-engine of development will come in,” Modi said. “In the past 10 years, Delhi has witnessed a state government that is no less than an 'aapda’. Delhiites have realised this. Only one voice is reverberating in Delhi - 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (will not tolerate disaster, will bring change),” said the PM.

Section of corridor opened

On Sunday, the PM inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section is the first stretch of the Delhi Metro's Phase IV. With the addition of this line, the Delhi Metro network now comprises 289 stations spanning 394.448 km.

Modi also inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar.

Modi also took a ride on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar station. With the inauguration of the Delhi section of the RRTS, Namo Bharat trains have now arrived in the national capital.

‘Result of collaboration’

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal described the two projects inaugurated by Modi as milestones for Delhi's infrastructure and claimed they were joint ventures between the central and the city governments. “These inaugurations are a reply to those who say AAP only engages in fights,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the challenges faced by his party, he claimed AAP leaders were imprisoned and tortured but maintained their focus on governance.

13 KM

Length of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever