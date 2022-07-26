Get vaccinated, be careful: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells public as Covid-19 cases rise

Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to get both the initial vaccine doses as well as the precaution dose

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File Pic

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the people to be careful and get the precaution dose.

Gehlot in a tweet said, "Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of corona has crossed 7 per cent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again."

वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज एवं आवश्यकतानुसार प्रकोशन डोज अवश्य लगवाएं। मास्क का प्रयोग करें एवं बार-बार हाथ अवश्य धोएं। कोई भी लक्षण दिखने पर कोविड टेस्ट अवश्य करवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 26, 2022

He appealed to the people to get both the initial vaccine doses as well as the precaution dose.

At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.

