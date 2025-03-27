Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Girl 17 kidnapped raped in graveyard in UPs Ghaziabad

Girl, 17, kidnapped, raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad

Updated on: 27 March,2025 12:54 PM IST  |  Ghaziabad
PTI |

Top

Medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement been recorded before the magistrate, the DCP said

Girl, 17, kidnapped, raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Girl, 17, kidnapped, raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad
x
00:00

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men and taken to a graveyard where one of them - known to her - raped her, police said.


Police have booked two men --Israel and Ashraf -- alleged as the assailants in the complaint. They are still at large. The incident occurred Monday afternoon in the Niwari area of Modinagar.


One of the accused called the girl near a water tank and when she came there, he and a friend of his forced her to go to graveyard with them on a motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.


In the graveyard, one of them raped her, while the other kept a watch. When the victim screamed for help, the accused stuffed her mouth with a cloth and beat her, police said, DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

"The traumatised minor narrated her ordeal to the parents. They immediately rushed her to Niwari Police Station and lodged a complaint," Tiwari said. Medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement been recorded before the magistrate, the DCP said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghaziabad uttar pradesh news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK