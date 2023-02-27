Breaking News
Give change a chance: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters

Updated on: 27 February,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic


Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.


"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.




"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

