Give change a chance: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.

"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.

People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments.



Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future.



Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 27, 2023

"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.

Also Read: Ready to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 polls: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.