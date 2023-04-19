Breaking News
Give reasons for remission to 11 convicts: SC on Bilkis case

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna questioned the paroles granted to 11 convicts during their incarceration

Give reasons for remission to 11 convicts: SC on Bilkis case

Representative Image

The Centre and the Gujarat government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.


A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna questioned the paroles granted to 11 convicts during their incarceration. “A pregnant woman was gang raped and several people were killed. You can’t compare victim’s case with standard Section 302 (murder) cases...massacre can’t be compared with single murder. Crimes are generally committed against society and the community.



“The question is whether government applied its mind and what material formed the basis of its decision to grant remission,” the bench said. The bench posted the pleas for final disposal on May 2.

