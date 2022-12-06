×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Give us mercy or let us die

‘Give us mercy or let us die’

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Mysuru
Agencies |

Top

Mother of two girls allegedly raped by Lingayat seer appeal to the president

‘Give us mercy or let us die’

President of India Droupadi Murmu. File pic/ANI


The mother of two survivors in the Lingayat Mutt sex scandal on Monday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, mentioning that they either be given justice or granted consent for mercy killing.


“You are the representative of the oppressed classes. You are like a mother to us. Give us justice. A few officers have come to the conclusion that the accused seer had not done anything and it is a conspiracy by us and our children,” the letter read.



The mother wrote that she and her children have lost shelter and have been struggling for food. “The people giving us shelter are seen suspiciously... The slogan of ‘beti padhao and beti bachao’ is being turned into a joke,” she added.


Also read: Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge

Explaining how she ended up at Murugha Mutt, the mother wrote, “After my husband left me, I attempted suicide. Someone suggested that I go to Murugha Mutt and there I started my life. Motherly President, my two daughters were taken to the private room of the seer. They were brought back after sexual assault...”

“My daughters and I are one among those who lost shelter after the sexual assault case came to light. Many children have come to me and shared their sexual exploitation... Those who helped us are being punished. Is it possible for a poor mother to pledge the character of daughters to make false allegations?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you be visiting Dadar`s Chaityabhoomi today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mysore national news Droupadi Murmu karnataka

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK