Global epicentre of terrorism: India slams Pakistan at UNSC

India said Pakistan is harbouring over 20 UN-listed terrorist entities for cross-border terrorism

India has been a victim of terror acts perpetrated by Pakistan through groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and it is a ‘supreme irony’ when the ‘global epicentre of terrorism’ pats itself on the back claiming to fight against the scourge, Delhi’s envoy told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by China.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish delivered a strongly-worded retort after Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Ishaq Dar made remarks about Jammu and Kashmir during an open debate on Tuesday on ‘Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance’ held under China’s presidency of the Council.



“Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism harbouring more than 20 UN-listed terrorist entities and providing state support to cross-border terrorism,” Harish said. Several Pakistan-based terror entities and individuals are listed under the 1267 Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and are subject to an assets freeze, arms embargo and travel ban.

India on Wednesday told the UNSC that countries opposing expansion in the UN body’s permanent membership are status quoists with a narrow focus and “non-progressive” approach, asserting that this “can no longer be accepted.” “The Global South cannot continue to be short-changed. India and major players in other parts of the world deserve their due representation in the structures of the United Nations. As regards Security Council, this translates to permanent category membership,” Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

Harish said that three fundamental principles are essential to the success of UNSC reforms. These he described to be an increase in membership of both permanent and non-permanent categories; commencement of text based negotiations; and linking ambitious timelines with concrete outcomes. “Those opposed to expansion of the permanent category are status quoists with a narrow focus. Clearly, their approach is non-progressive in nature. This can no longer be accepted,” Harish said.

