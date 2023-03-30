Breaking News
'Global scamsters' coming to PM's defence: Congress on Lalit Modi's 'will take Rahul to court' tweets

30 March,2023
Former IPL chief Lalit Modi, accused of financial irregularities in India, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, and also hit out at the Congress party for referring to him as a "fugitive of justice" even though he had never been convicted of any charges

The Congress on Thursday used embattled IPL founder Lalit Modi's tweets threatening to take Rahul Gandhi to court, to attack the BJP and said that "global scamsters" were now coming to the defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Former IPL chief Lalit Modi, accused of financial irregularities in India, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, and also hit out at the Congress party for referring to him as a "fugitive of justice" even though he had never been convicted of any charges.



Reacting to his remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said,"Lalit Modi is a fugitive in multi-million dollar frauds whose cowardice made him run away. He now enjoys a plush life abroad thanks to BJP's inaction. It's laughable if he thinks anyone takes him seriously."


"A new low for PM Modi, that global scamsters are coming to his defence," Venugopal said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera said,"Is now Saheb taking help from abroad to threaten Rahul ji with legal action?"

"Will pressure be put on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya etc. to file a case against Rahul Gandhi?" Khera said.

The Opposition party has been relently attacking the BJP for allegedly allowing economic offenders such as Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Mehul Choksi get away and flee abroad with people's money.

In a series of tweets, Lalit Modi said, "I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice. why? How? and when was I...convicted of same."

"Unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all opposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill- informed or just vendetta prone. I have decided to take the @RahulGandhi...to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself," he tweeted.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Rahul Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his 'Modi surname' remark.

lalit modi news rahul gandhi congress narendra modi pawan khera

