Goa beaches shut for monsoon but tourists can still be seen

Goa beaches shut for monsoon, but tourists can still be seen

Updated on: 28 June,2023 02:55 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

The onset of monsoon in Goa has prompted authorities to close the beaches for any kind of activities, but tourists still flock to the seafronts, though in lesser numbers

Representative image/iStock

The onset of monsoon in Goa has prompted authorities to close the beaches for any kind of activities, but tourists still flock to the seafronts, though in lesser numbers.


Beach shacks were dismantled in the last week of May, while water sports activities were also closed by the State Tourism Department.


Tourists, however, have continued visiting the beaches, though in a lesser number.


"Hardly 20 per cent of tourists arrive here during the monsoon. There is no activity happening here. Warnings are also issued against swimming in the sea due to high waves," said Abdul Shaikh, a tourist taxi operator from Colva Beach in South Goa.

He said that the tourist season has almost closed down with no business for taxi operators.

At Colva Beach, tourists were seen enjoying the rain on Wednesday, while the private lifeguard agency engaged by the state government deployed its manpower to the fullest to ensure that there were no untoward incidents.

Kanwaljeet Singh from Ambala in Haryana who is in Goa with his friends Tejinder Singh and Surinder Singh said this is the best time to visit the coastal state.

"There is no pollution, no noise. The beaches are empty and one can sit here peacefully," said Kanwaljeet, who arrived in Goa on Tuesday.

Bank employee Janardhan KC from Kerala said people should come to Goa during the monsoon. He too has arrived with friends.

"We got the hotel rooms very easily. This is a good place to visit during the monsoon," he said.

A corporate professional from Mumbai, Shrikant Basirkar, said that he was shocked to see absolutely no activities happening on the beaches.

"The beaches should not be completely closed during the rains. In some foreign countries, there are activities on beaches even during rains. I was shocked to see that there is absolutely nothing happening, though the environment is very peaceful on the beaches," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

