Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Goa BJP revokes appointment of all its spokespersons in state new appointees to be announced soon

Goa BJP revokes appointment of all its spokespersons in state, new appointees to be announced soon

Updated on: 17 February,2023 01:06 PM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

The decision of withdrawal of names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade

Goa BJP revokes appointment of all its spokespersons in state, new appointees to be announced soon

Representational Pic


The Goa unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday revoked the appointment of its spokespersons in the state with immediate effect and the names of new appointees will be announced in the next couple of days, the party's senior functionary said.


At present, the party has at least six spokespersons in the state.



Talking to PTI, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said the appointment of all spokespersons of the party in the state has been withdrawn with immediate effect.


The party's central leadership had asked for reconstitution of the panel of spokespersons, he said.

"We will be announcing a new panel of spokespersons in the next two to three days," Tanavade added.

Also Read: Delhi: Sextortion racket busted by police, five held

The decision of withdrawal of names comes three days after state BJP spokesman Giriraj Vernekar questioned another spokesperson of the party, Savio Rodrigues, over his comment on refusal of permission to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai for hosting the Carnival parade.

Tanavade, however, said the decision to withdraw the panel of spokesperson has anything to do with it.

On February 15, Rodrigues had tweeted, "No politics at Carnival Time and I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you and @VijaiSardesai because that is what friends do and what Goa is about friendship and togetherness at all festivals and carnivals."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
goa bharatiya janata party India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK