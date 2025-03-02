Goa’s culture is showcased through the Carnival's float parade.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (3rd from right) flagged off the Carnival Parade 2025 in Panaji. Pic/X

Listen to this article Goa Carnival begins with float parade along banks of Mandovi river x 00:00

The popular Goa Carnival began on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said the four-day long event showcases the state's culture and helps to attract tourists. The Carnival began with the float parade along the banks of Mandovi river here in the presence of the CM, tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserratte and actor Varsha Usgaonkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parade was led by the float of “King Momo”. Cleven Fernandes, who has been selected as King Momo by the tourism department this year, read out the decree of eat, drink and be merry. He also urged people to enjoy with responsibility.

“Goa’s culture is showcased through the Carnival's float parade. These festivals help in attracting tourists. The Goa government is working to boost tourism,” Sawant said. “The communal harmony and vibrancy of Goa is showcased through the Carnival float parade,” Khaunte added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever