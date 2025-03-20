"As we move forward, I pledge to serve with dedication, sincerity, and a vision for a Viksit Goa," Sawant in his X post added

Pramod Sawant. File pic

Goa CM Pramod Sawant completes six years in office, thanks people for support

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed his gratitude to the people of Goa as he completed six years in office.

In an X post, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote, "On completing 6 years in office, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Goa for your trust, support, and affection-you inspire me every day."

He further added, "I am grateful to the Bharatiya Janata Party for this opportunity. My deepest gratitude goes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his visionary leadership. I also extend my sincere thanks to BJP4India President Shri JPNadda ji, Union Home Minister Shri AmitShah ji and State Leadership for their guidance in making Goa Viksit & Swayampurna. I deeply appreciate all BJP Karyakartas for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my journey."

Sawant also thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister and expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership. He also thanked BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the state leadership for their guidance in making Goa more developed and self-reliant.

"As we move forward, I pledge to serve with dedication, sincerity, and a vision for a Viksit Goa," Sawant in his X post added.

In his message, Sawant also praised the efforts of BJP workers, saying their unwavering support and encouragement helped him throughout his journey. Chief Minister also promised to continue serving the state with dedication and a vision for a developed Goa.

Recently, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasised Goa's vision of becoming a leading entrepreneurship hub in the country through a series of innovative programs said an official release.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 1st anniversary celebrations of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Goa Centre, and the 50th anniversary of EDC Limited. Marking the occasion, he highlighted the success of the Chief Minister Rozgar Yojana (CMRY) scheme, stating, "Under the CMRY scheme, over 8,000 beneficiaries have received support worth Rs 300 crore, while MSME term loans have empowered over 13,000 businesses with Rs 4,100 crore across the state".

During the event, CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the EDII Goa website and unveiled souvenirs celebrating the institute's achievements over the past year.

