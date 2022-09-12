Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > News > India News > Article > Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI CM Sawant

Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

Updated on: 12 September,2022 11:50 AM IST  |  Panaji
PTI |

Top

Sonali Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder

Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI: CM Sawant

File Photo


The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.


Sonali Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as a case of murder.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that the Goa Police have done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and have also got some clues.


"But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over this case to the CBI," Sawant said.

Also Read: Order in Gyanvapi case expected on Monday, security tightened in Varanasi

"I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry," he said.

The Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides, in connection with the case.

The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think political and commercial banners should be allowed at public places across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news goa

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK