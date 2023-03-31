Breaking News
Goa: Resort staff arrested for molesting, stabbing Dutch tourist in Pernem; probe underway

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Goa
The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma and the injured person as Eurico

Representation pic


A staff member at a resort in North Goa's Pernem has been arrested for stabbing and molesting a Dutch tourist and also stabbing another person who went to help the tourist, informed police officials on Friday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma and the injured person as Eurico.


According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nidhin Valsan, "A resort staffer trespassed into the rented tent of the complainant, when she started to scream for help, one local person came to rescue her from the accused and seeing his presence, accused ran away, after that accused person returned back with the knife and assaulted local person with a knife who had come to rescue and further assaulted the complainant with a knife and fled away from the spot."



The SP further said that the complainant and the local person were shifted to the hospital for treatment. "The knife used for the commission of the crime has been recovered. FIR has been registered under section 452,354,307,506(II) of IPC," said Nidhin Valsan. Further probe is underway, details are awaited.

