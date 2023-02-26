Going to jail for country, society matter of pride: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's questioning by CBI

Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged scam.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy and other AAP MLAs during the march. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said going to jail for the country and the society is not a curse but a matter of pride, amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged scam.

Also read: Will fully cooperate with CBI: Sisodia ahead of questioning in excise case

"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents and all of us will wait for you," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever,