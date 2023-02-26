Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Going to jail for country society matter of pride Kejriwal ahead of Sisodias questioning by CBI

Going to jail for country, society matter of pride: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's questioning by CBI

Updated on: 26 February,2023 10:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged scam.

Going to jail for country, society matter of pride: Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's questioning by CBI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy and other AAP MLAs during the march. Pic/PTI


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said going to jail for the country and the society is not a curse but a matter of pride, amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later in the day in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged scam.


Also read: Will fully cooperate with CBI: Sisodia ahead of questioning in excise case



"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents and all of us will wait for you," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever, 

arvind kejriwal manish sisodia aam aadmi party central bureau of investigation national news new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK