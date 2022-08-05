Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport

The air intelligence wing of the department recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in the pant pockets of two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on August 3 and 4

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Over six kilograms of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday.

The air intelligence wing of the department recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in the pant pockets of two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on August 3 and 4, respectively.

The authorities also retrieved electronic goods and cigarettes from them, a press release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs said.

In another incident, the authorities recovered six packets of gold in paste form that was lying behind the toilet at the arrival hall of the international airport.

In total, 6.50 kg of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized.

An investigation was on.

