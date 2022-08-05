Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Nowrosjee Wadia hospital in Parel
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Sanjay Raut thanks opposition parties for supporting him
Mumbai logs 446 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Home > News > India News > Article > Gold electronic goods worth Rs 309 crore seized at Chennai airport

Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport

Updated on: 05 August,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

The air intelligence wing of the department recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in the pant pockets of two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on August 3 and 4

Gold, electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore seized at Chennai airport

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Over six kilograms of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last two days, the Customs department said on Friday.

The air intelligence wing of the department recovered gold in paste form and two gold chains concealed in the pant pockets of two different passengers who arrived here from Dubai on August 3 and 4, respectively.

Also Read: Vistara's Mumbai-bound flight returns to Varanasi due to bird hit


The authorities also retrieved electronic goods and cigarettes from them, a press release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs said.

In another incident, the authorities recovered six packets of gold in paste form that was lying behind the toilet at the arrival hall of the international airport.

In total, 6.50 kg of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 3.09 crore were seized.

An investigation was on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news tamil nadu chennai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK