Breaking News
BMC trials ‘lifeguard drones’
Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!
Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road
Missing Rs 5-cr train engine returns intact
Badass Beg does good at Badwater
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gorakhpur man held for threatening to kill Modi Adityanath on helpline

Gorakhpur man held for threatening to kill Modi, Adityanath on helpline

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  Deoria
PTI |

Top

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city

Gorakhpur man held for threatening to kill Modi, Adityanath on helpline

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Gorakhpur man held for threatening to kill Modi, Adityanath on helpline
x
00:00

A 45-year-old man has been detained from Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath calling the UP-112 helpline, police said on Monday.


Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.


Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.


Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call. They said they are interrogating Kumar for more details into the incident and have filed a case against him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
national news gorakhpur narendra modi yogi adityanath uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK