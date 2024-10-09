Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the total financial scheme to supply free fortified rice will be R17,082 crore, fully funded by the Centre

Decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi. Representation pic

Listen to this article Government extends free fortified rice supply until 2028 x 00:00

The government decided to continue the supply of free fortified rice under the food law and other welfare schemes till 2028 with an outlay of RS 17,082 crore, a move aimed at reducing anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet approved the continuation of the supply of free fortified rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028, the government said.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the total financial scheme to supply free fortified rice will be R17,082 crore, fully funded by the Centre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever