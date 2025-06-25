India has been ramping up the counter-terror grid of the Indian Army to strongly combat Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir; New Delhi carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territories on May 7 in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack

The defence ministry has concluded 13 contracts worth Rs 1981 crore under the emergency procurement mechanism to boost the Indian Army’s operational readiness in countering cross-border terrorism, officials said. Under the acquisition programme, the Army’s integrated drone detection and interdiction systems are being significantly enhanced, officials said.

The defence ministry said it is procuring military systems like low level lightweight radars, very short range air defence missiles and launchers, remotely piloted aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing systems.It said various categories of drones, bullet proof jackets and ballistic helmets are also being procured using the emergency procurement mechanism.

The ministry has concluded contracts, amounting to Rs 1981 crore as against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2000 crore for the Indian Army. “In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army’s operational readiness in counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 contracts under the emergency procurement mechanism,” according to an official readout.

IAF to get six Tejas jets by March: HAL

The Indian Air Force will get at least half-a-dozen Tejas Light Combat Aircraft by March 2026, the chief of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), which is manufacturing the cutting-edge fighter jets, has disclosed. The slippage in the delivery schedule for the LCA Mk-1A variant of the jet had become a major issue with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh raising the matter publicly.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said the delay was caused only due to the US firm’s inability to supply the F404 engines on time. “Every company goes through its fair share of criticisms. It does happen. Unfortunately, in the case of LCA Mark 1A, we have built the aircraft. As of today, we have six aircraft lined up,” he said. “But the engine deliveries have not happened from GE Aerospace. They were to deliver the engines in 2023,” he added. In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets.

