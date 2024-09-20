Breaking News
Government slams Gurpatwant Singh Pannun lawsuit

Updated on: 20 September,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Foreign secretary calls lawsuit “unwarranted” ahead of PM’s US visit

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as an “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations” over the ‘assassination’ attempt against the Indian government in the US. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that it doesn’t change India’s views about the underlying situation, now that the case has been lodged.


“As we’ve said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn’t change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known,” the Foreign Secretary said in a press briefing on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.



Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. “I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India...” Misri said, on Pannun filing a lawsuit against the Indian govt in the US over ‘assassination’ attempt.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

