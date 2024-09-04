A mock zoonotic disease outbreak scenario was created to simulate a real-world outbreak, according to the ministry

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Govt conducts first-of-its-kind mock drill to assess pandemic preparedness x 00:00

A comprehensive mock drill 'Vishanu Yuddh Abhyas' (Virus War Exercise) was conducted in Rajasthan's Ajmer district from August 27 to August 31 to assess pandemic preparedness. Conducted under the aegis of the National One Health Mission (NOHM), this exercise aimed to evaluate the readiness and response of the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) composed of experts from human health, animal husbandry and wildlife sectors, a health ministry statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mock zoonotic disease outbreak scenario was created to simulate a real-world outbreak, according to the ministry. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda appreciated this first-of-its-kind exercise, highlighting the role of the 'One Health Mission' by fostering collaborations to address health concerns of humans, animals and plants holistically and in a sustainable manner, it stated.

The mock drill involved multiple stakeholders, including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Rajasthan state administration, among others. The drill was structured around two key components -- investigation and identification of the virus responsible for the mock outbreak, and actions initiated to control the spread of illness across human and animal populations, the statement said.

Independent observers monitored the response. The response of the district and state teams, directed by NJORT, was found to be mostly prompt and appropriate. The exercise also identified some areas requiring further improvement, the ministry said. "The Vishanu Yuddh Abhyas was a successful exercise that provided valuable insights to inform future strategies to enhance India's preparedness and response to zoonotic disease outbreaks, fostering a coordinated and efficient approach across all relevant sectors," the statement read.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever