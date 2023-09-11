Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Govt did not send invite to opposition for any G20 event says Shashi Tharoor

Govt did not send invite to opposition for any G20 event, says Shashi Tharoor

Updated on: 11 September,2023 11:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Shashi Tharoor said no other democracy would snub its own parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this

Govt did not send invite to opposition for any G20 event, says Shashi Tharoor

File Pic

Listen to this article
Govt did not send invite to opposition for any G20 event, says Shashi Tharoor
x
00:00

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday criticised the Modi government for not send an invitation to the opposition for any of the G20 events, including the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, noting no other democracy would snub its own parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this.


"This diplomatic triumph makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation and co-operation to bear in its domestic dealings. The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition (in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge), and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point.


"No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics," Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the G20 Summit while resharing his earlier post, complimenting India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant for achieving consensus on the Delhi Declararation.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news congress shashi tharoor narendra modi PM Modi India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK