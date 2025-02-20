Govt extends tenure of Chief Economic Adviser till March 2027

Nageswaran assumed charge as the chief economic adviser on January 28, 2022, for a three-year term.

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran. PIC/X@FinMinIndia

The government on Thursday extended the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran for two years till March 2027. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the tenure of Nageswaran on a contract basis up to March 31, 2027.

With the approval of ACC, the tenure of V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Adviser on contract basis is extended up to March 31, 2027, or until further order whichever is earlier, an office order said. Nageswaran assumed charge as the chief economic adviser on January 28, 2022, for a three-year term.

