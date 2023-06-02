Govt handling issue sensitively: minister

Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday claimed the women wrestlers are constantly changing their demands

Delhi cops detain Sangeeta Phogat during wrestlers’ protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Centre was sensitively handling the issue of protesting wrestlers, who are seeking the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Thakur, who is on a visit to Mumbai, told reporters that the government has accepted the wrestlers’ demand for a committee to probe their allegations, and an investigation was underway.

“The government is handling the issue of protesting wrestlers sensitively. The wrestlers asked for an FIR which has been filed by the Delhi police. A panel of administrators has been set up by the Wrestling Federation of India as they demanded that its office-bearers shouldn’t be allowed to function,” Thakur said. Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday claimed the women wrestlers are constantly changing their demands. “Police is probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly,” the BJP MP said.

A meeting with president

A Khap Mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against Singh, farmer leader Rakesh Tikiat said. “We will meet the president and the government and if they do not take any decision (on Brij Bhusan Saran Singh), we will take the next step,” Rakesh said without elaborating further. He, however, did not mention when they would meet the president.

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP@KapilSibal

Brij Bhushan: ‘Ready to hang myself if single allegation proved’. Suicide? Doesn’t sound real! Sounds familiar: PM on notebandi said, ‘wait for just 50 days, if shortcomings ready to accept any punishment’. After 50 days nothing happened then, nothing will happen now!

