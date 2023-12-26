Breaking News
Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

In his reply to a letter written by Dhankhar, Kharge said the Chairman’s letter “unfortunately justifies the autocratic and arrogant attitude of the Government towards Parliament”

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge

'Govt has weaponised suspension of MPs'
The ruling party has “weaponised” the suspension of MPs as a convenient tool to “undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution”, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.


In his reply to a letter written by Dhankhar, Kharge said the Chairman’s letter “unfortunately justifies the autocratic and arrogant attitude of the Government towards Parliament.” Replying to the points raised by Dhankhar, the senior Congress leader urged him to examine his concerns “objectively and with neutrality as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.”


“The ruling party has indeed weaponised the suspension of members as a convenient tool to undermine democracy, sabotage Parliamentary practices and throttle the Constitution. “If anything privilege motions have also been weaponised to muzzle the voice of the Opposition.”


