The Opposition party had written to the Centre for identifying a designated place for Singh's last rites, where a memorial could be set up for him

Congress leaders pay homage to ex-PM Manmohan Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Govt insulted ex-PM by not allotting special place for funeral’ x 00:00

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of insulting Manmohan Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by carrying out his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi, instead of a designated spot that could later become his memorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition party had written to the Centre for identifying a designated place for Singh's last rites, where a memorial could be set up for him. As politics over the matter erupted, the Centre said a decision to set up a memorial has already been taken and a trust would be formed to identify the place soon.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the great son of Mother India and the first prime minister from the Sikh community has been “totally insulted” by the BJP-led Centre by performing his last rites at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

He said Singh was the prime minister for 10 years, the country became an economic superpower during his tenure and his policies are still the support system for the poor and backward classes. Till date, to respect the dignity of all former prime ministers, their last rites were performed at authorised burial sites so that every person could have a last darshan and pay homage without any inconvenience.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever