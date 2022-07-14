Govt makes booster free, but for 75 days

Beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group can avail of the free precaution dose at govt centres, starting Friday

A beneficiary receives Covid vaccine dose in Gurugram. File pic/ANI

People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive likely to begin from July 15, official sources said on Wednesday. So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77 crore in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose.

“A majority of the Indian population got their second dose over nine months ago. Studies at ICMR and other international research institutions have suggested that antibody levels wane around six months after the primary vaccination with both doses... giving a booster increases the immune response,” the official said.

“The government is therefore planning to start a special drive for 75 days during which individuals aged between 18 and 59 years will be administered precaution doses for free at government vaccination centres starting from July 15,” he said. The drive will be held as part of the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, officials said.

4,36,69,850

Total no of Coronavirus cases in India so far

5,25,519

Total no of deaths due to the virus in India so far

1,32,457

Total no of active cases in India

