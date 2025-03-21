‘Govt moving forward with ruthless approach’

26 Maoists were killed in Bijapur district, four were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and DRG

A gunfight broke in a forest along Bijapur and Dantewada borders. FILE PICS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the security forces have achieved another big success in their march to make the country Moaist-free with the two encounters. “The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Maoists and is adopting a zero tolerance policy against those Maoists who are not surrendering despite all the facilities being offered to them, ranging from surrender to inclusion,” Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

30 Maoists gunned down

In a fresh offensive against Maoists, security forces killed at least 30 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Thursday, officials said. An official said a gunfight broke out around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Maoist operation in Gangaloor police station area in Bijapur.



While 26 Mosists were killed in Bijapur district, four were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the state police. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter in Bijapur, the officials said. The bodies of 26 Maoists besides firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

Another encounter took place in the morning in a forest along the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts when a joint team of the DRG and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said. The bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons were recovered following the action, he said.

