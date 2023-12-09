Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest claims Omar

Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar

Updated on: 09 December,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Top

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed apprehension that mainstream politicians in Kashmir may be put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 petitions, claiming the government needs just an "excuse" for it

Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar
x
00:00

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed apprehension that mainstream politicians in Kashmir may be put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 petitions, claiming the government needs just an "excuse" for it.


He said he can only hope and pray the decision is in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.


"They need an excuse to put us under house arrest and they have an excuse. As we are unaware of what the decision would be, so are they. If they know, then there should be an investigation," Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about his views ahead of Monday's verdict.


"Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honourable judges have in their hearts, or what they have written in the judgement.

Also read: J&K admin's actions indicate SC verdict on Article 370 might be against country's interest: Mehbooba

"I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but, I cannot neither claim that success will be ours, nor, anyone else can. We are waiting for the judgement, let it come, we will talk then," he said.

To a question about what the NC's future course of action, the former chief minister said he does not react to ifs and buts.

"Let the decision come, we are not running away from here. We will react then," he added.

Responding to another question about the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Abdullah said it was very unfortunate.

"After her expulsion, when Moitra spoke to media, Farooq (Abdullah) was present. Our full support and sympathy is with her. We regret that she was not allowed to speak in the Parliament to clear her stand. This proves that might is right," he said.

Omar said the BJP should remember that they will not be in power forever.

"Unfortunately, the tactics they are using today could probably be used against them in future," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india India news jammu and kashmir omar abdullah kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK