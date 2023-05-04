Breaking News
Govt panel to address concerns of same-sex couples, SC told

Updated on: 04 May,2023 07:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
On the seventh day of hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a committee headed by the cabinet secretary would be constituted to explore administrative steps for 
addressing some concerns of same-sex couples without going into the issue of legalising their marriage.


Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage, that this will need coordination between ministries.



Also Read: Same-sex marriage: ‘If court says, society will accept’


On the seventh day of hearing in the matter, Mehta said the petitioners can give their suggestions on the issue of exploring what administrative steps can be taken in this regard.

