Govt staff can be allowed in Sangh; RSS, BJP cheer

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

It also accused the earlier regimes of furthering their own political interests by imposing the ban in the past

Opposition criticised ban lift

The BJP and the RSS hailed the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Hindutva organisation, with the Sangh saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system.


It also accused the earlier regimes of furthering their own political interests by imposing the ban in the past. Piyush Goyal said Congress ‘s decision in 1966 to ban government employees from attending RSS activities was driven by political reasons.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


national news new delhi

