Opposition criticised ban lift

Listen to this article Govt staff can be allowed in Sangh; RSS, BJP cheer x 00:00

The BJP and the RSS hailed the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Hindutva organisation, with the Sangh saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system.

It also accused the earlier regimes of furthering their own political interests by imposing the ban in the past. Piyush Goyal said Congress ‘s decision in 1966 to ban government employees from attending RSS activities was driven by political reasons.

