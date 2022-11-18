Govt wants ‘decency’ in TV, OTT content

Goyal wondered if any of the Indian families use the kind of language reflected on some of the OTT shows

Piyush Goyal. File pic

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday asked the entertainment industry to self-regulate content of programmes on televisions and over-the-top (OTT) platforms as some of them are beyond acceptable standards within the Indian cultural landscape.

“On the one hand, we talk of our culture, rich tradition, our heritage, our family value systems and on the other hand, some of what we see on TV and OTT platforms, certainly is beyond what is ordinarily acceptable standards within the Indian cultural landscape,” he said.

Goyal wondered if any of the Indian families use the kind of language reflected on some of the OTT shows. “....while we welcome modern content...I do believe that some form of self-regulation and some levels of decency...is something where the captains of this industry should also” play a role.

“And then if you do not self-regulate, there would be a clamour from the society that, (then) the government will have to regulate. So I do believe that it is important that everybody participates in an effort to make your industry more acceptable and really bring in value prepositions,” he added.

