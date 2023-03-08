Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Govt will keep working to further womens empowerment PM Modi on International Womens Day

Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on International Women's Day

Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Our government will keep working to further women empowerment, PM Modi said

Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.


"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.



"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.


The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news international womens day womens day new delhi Twitter india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK