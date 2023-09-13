Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
Home > News > India News > Article > Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars Nitin Gadkari

Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

Updated on: 13 September,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021

Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Listen to this article
Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Govt had last year proposed to implement the six airbags
  2. Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles
  3. Proposal to implement six airbags safety norm was from October 2023

The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.


The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.


"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Nitin Gadkari said at an event here.


Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021. An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
nitin gadkari India news national news indian government india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK