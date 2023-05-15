Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that those people or organisation who are instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed

Devendra Fadnavis/File Photo

Listen to this article Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable, says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that there are some people who want the state to be unstable by instigating riots, but the government will teach them a lesson.

Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that those people or organisation who are instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed.

Fadnavis was speaking in reference to the clashes which broke out between members of two communities in Akola on Saturday night. The two communities clashed over a social media post related to 'The Kerala Story' movie.

One person was killed during the clash and eight others, including two policemen, were injured, as per media reports.

Speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson."

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: 1 killed, 8 injured in clash between two groups in Akola

Asked about the recent incidents of violence in the state, Fadvanis said, "Peace has been restored at the two places where riots took place because police intervened at the right time. The police were on an alert mode and additional security forces from other places were deployed there."

On reasons behind the rise in such incidents, including the one which took place in Aurangabad, Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's home minister, said, "It is true that some people are deliberately trying to add fuel to the fire and acting from behind. They will not succeed in it."

"We will expose them and not let them succeed," he added.

In March, at least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad district.

(with inputs from PTI)