Breaking News
Mumbai: DRI nips smuggling in the bud, seizes 1cr foreign cigarettes sticks
Mumbai: Want monthly reports on Gokhale bridge work, demand Andheri residents
ICSE, ISC exam: Mumbai, Thane students shine
Mid-day Investigation: Mumbai's thieves on three wheels
Mumbai: Irregular Juhu speed breaker at crash spot removed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable says Devendra Fadnavis

Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable, says Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 15 May,2023 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that those people or organisation who are instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed

Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis/File Photo

Listen to this article
Govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable, says Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that there are some people who want the state to be unstable by instigating riots, but the government will teach them a lesson.


Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that those people or organisation who are instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed.



Fadnavis was speaking in reference to the clashes which broke out between members of two communities in Akola on Saturday night. The two communities clashed over a social media post related to 'The Kerala Story' movie.


One person was killed during the clash and eight others, including two policemen, were injured, as per media reports.

Speaking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis said, "It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson."

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: 1 killed, 8 injured in clash between two groups in Akola

Asked about the recent incidents of violence in the state, Fadvanis said, "Peace has been restored at the two places where riots took place because police intervened at the right time. The police were on an alert mode and additional security forces from other places were deployed there."

On reasons behind the rise in such incidents, including the one which took place in Aurangabad, Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's home minister, said, "It is true that some people are deliberately trying to add fuel to the fire and acting from behind. They will not succeed in it."

"We will expose them and not let them succeed," he added.

In March, at least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad district.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news India news akola devendra fadnavis maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK