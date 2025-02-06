Govt working for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: PM

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Upper House, the PM said the Congress’s priority was “family first”

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic

The BJP government is working on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, PM Narendra Modi said, as he accused Congress of practising appeasement politics.


Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Upper House, the PM said the Congress’s priority was “family first”. “Nation first is the BJP’s priority...” he said.


“I say it with a lot of pride. For five to six decades, there was no alternative model for the people. After a long time, after 2014, the country got to witness a new model, which is not based on appeasement but ‘santushtikaran’,” Modi said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

