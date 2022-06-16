Gritty 11-yr-old holds on for five days, pulled from borewell in Chhattisgarh

500 rescuers work non-stop for over 100 hours to dig a parallel pit; Chhattisgarh child, who is mentally weak, now recuperating in a hospital

Rahul Sahu after his rescue, in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday night. Pic/PTI

It was an arduous task for rescuers to dig an over 60-foot-deep parallel pit and create a tunnel to reach an 11-year-old boy stuck in a borewell for five days in Chhattisgarh, but neither the rescuers gave up nor the boy lost his patience.

In the end, it was a happy moment and a sigh of relief for the boy’s parents, locals and over 500 rescuers, after the boy was safely pulled out from the borewell late Tuesday night following multi-agency efforts for over 100 hours.

Television visuals showed the boy, Rahul Sahu, on a stretcher with rescuers carrying it on their shoulders from the mouth of the tunnel to an ambulance stationed nearby.

Also read: Punjab: 6-year-old boy pulled out from 100-foot-deep borewell, dies

As the boy was brought out of the tunnel around midnight, thousands of people who had gathered at the spot applauded the rescuers and chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Rahul was rushed to a hospital by creating a green corridor for about 100 km. His condition is stable and he will recover soon, an official from the Jangir-Champa district administration said.

The boy, who is mentally weak, also showed remarkable patience and did not panic, which gave strength to the rescue teams, a district administration official said.

His father Lala Ram Sahu said though Rahul is mentally weak, he has now proved that he is stronger than any other normal child.

The boy fell into the unused 80-foot-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house last Friday while he was playing. The accident triggered a massive rescue and drawing nationwide attention.

He was given fluids and fruits through a rope and oxygen was pumped into the borewell.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever