CM Bhupendra Patel addressed people after ground-breaking ceremony in Ahmedabad. Pic/X

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 'Shramik Basera Yojna' to provide temporary accommodation to nearly 15,000 construction workers at a nominal rate of Rs 5 per day on Thursday.

According to an official release, the CM performed the ground-breaking ceremony of 17 dwelling structures to house the labourers in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in the first phase.

Patel was reportedly present at one such site in the Jagatpur area of Ahmedabad to lay its foundation stone. He launched the other such facilities virtually, it said.

The CM also launched a portal for the Shramik Basera scheme, the release said.

Addressing the event, the CM said the scheme will benefit about 15,000 construction workers once the facilities are ready. Accommodation will be provided to construction workers for a daily rent of Rs 5 per person, reported PTI.

In the next three years, more such dwelling centres will be built across Gujarat for the benefit of about 3 lakh construction workers. The project will cost Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

"Under this scheme, the government will construct temporary housing facilities for laborers near Kadianaka at various places in the state," Patel said in a post on X.

Patel wrote on X, "Under the 'Shramik Basera Yojana', the state government aims to provide accommodation facilities to around 3 lakh laborers by preparing temporary accommodation near various Kadianakas of Gujarat in the next three years."

He added, "The workers will get accommodation facilities including clean water, a kitchen, electricity, CCTV, toilets, street lights, security, sanitation, and medical facilities."

"Along with the housing facilities, food will also be provided under 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana' and facilities including free health check-ups will also be arranged," Patel wrote in Gujarati in a post on X.

The move is aimed at bringing about a "qualitative change" in the standard of living of workers from the unorganised sector and construction workers by "providing them with food, health, housing and financial support", he said, addressing the event in Jagatpur.

Eligibility

The construction workers registered with the Gujarat Building and Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board and their families will be eligible to benefit from this scheme.

The registered worker has to present the identity card or smart card (e-Nirman card) as a construction worker to get assistance and the identity card or smart card should be renewed on time.

(With inputs from PTI)