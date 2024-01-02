Gujarat: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka, dies

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday died while being taken to the hospital, within an hour after her rescue, officials said.

"The girl was brought here today between 10:00 pm and 10:15 pm, and when she reached here, she was already dead. She died on her way to the hospital," Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Ketan Bharti told ANI.

"We had sent our paediatrics student, who was treating the toddler after she was taken out of the borewell, but she died on her way," he said.

RMO Bharti further said that the cause of the death of the child was asphyxia (also known as suffocation or asphyxiation), as she died due to lack of oxygen.

"The post-mortem examination has been done, and the final cause of death will be given after getting the final reports of the post-mortem," said Dr Ketan Bharti.

The girl was rescued earlier, at 9:48 p.m., by a team involving multiple agencies and sent to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Personnel of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation.

Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were also present during the operation.

The girl was playing in the front yard of her family's residence in Ran village of the district when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1:00 PM on Monday.

