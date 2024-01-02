Breaking News
Truckers in Navi Mumbai, Palghar clash with cops during protest against new 10-year term for hit-and-run cases
Israel's Supreme Court overturns key component of Netanyahu's polarising judicial overhaul
Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan
Mumbai cyber cell sleuths arrest Nagpur duo for scamming woman with fake job
Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive
BMC hospital patients could soon get tetrapack milk
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat 3 year old girl who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka dies

Gujarat: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka, dies

Updated on: 02 January,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Dwarka (Gujarat)
ANI |

Top

The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town

Gujarat: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka, dies

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Gujarat: 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from borewell in Dwarka, dies
x
00:00

A three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday died while being taken to the hospital, within an hour after her rescue, officials said.


The girl, identified as Angel Sakhra, was rescued after an eight-hour-long operation and was taken to a government hospital in Khambhalia town.


"The girl was brought here today between 10:00 pm and 10:15 pm, and when she reached here, she was already dead. She died on her way to the hospital," Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Ketan Bharti told ANI.


"We had sent our paediatrics student, who was treating the toddler after she was taken out of the borewell, but she died on her way," he said.

RMO Bharti further said that the cause of the death of the child was asphyxia (also known as suffocation or asphyxiation), as she died due to lack of oxygen.

"The post-mortem examination has been done, and the final cause of death will be given after getting the final reports of the post-mortem," said Dr Ketan Bharti.

The girl was rescued earlier, at 9:48 p.m., by a team involving multiple agencies and sent to a hospital in an unconscious state.

Personnel of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue operation.

Senior officials, including Dwarka District Collector Ashok Sharma, were also present during the operation.

The girl was playing in the front yard of her family's residence in Ran village of the district when she reportedly slipped inside the open borewell around 1:00 PM on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK